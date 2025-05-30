Coalition tackles FG over $24bn loan proposal

A coalition under the auspices of Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has strongly criticised the Federal Government’s fresh request to borrow a staggering $24 billion, describing the move as “economically reckless and morally unjustifiable, especially in a country where millions of citizens continue to endure hunger, poverty, and deprivation”.

The proposed loan, according to the Federal Government, would be sourced through a combination of foreign currencies: $21.54 billion USD, £2.2 billion pounds sterling, and ¥65 million Japanese yen, bringing the total to approximately $24 billion USD when converted.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the National President of UNYF, Comrade Toriah Olajide Filani, expressed deep concern over the borrowing plan.

He asserted that the loan sought to be borrowed by the Nigerian government is equivalent to the estimated net worth of business mogul and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, which is believed to be between $24 billion and $25 billion.

Filani added that the government is seeking to borrow in a single move an equivalent of the entire Dangote’s wealth, which the business mogul accumulated through decades of hard work, strategic investment, and industrial expansion.

He argued that such an enormous sum, if approved, would most likely be squandered on material indulgences such as luxury vehicles, opulent houses, and bloated administrative expenditures, rather than being invested in meaningful development projects.

Highlighting glaring contradictions in government priorities, Filani lamented, “You cannot be borrowing and at the same time buying a $150 million private jet. You cannot be borrowing and at the same time living large.”

He cited recent government expenditures as evidence of fiscal irresponsibility, referencing reports that senators and House of Representatives members each received vehicles reportedly worth ₦160 million, while ₦90 billion was allocated to subsidise hajj pilgrimage and ₦21 billion was spent on renovating the Vice President’s residence. He also pointed to the presidential car fleet reportedly valued at ₦980 million.

According to the UNYF national president, “In a country where these kinds of expenditures are normalised. It’s obvious what borrowed money will be used for — no matter the narrative, they will always have an explanation to cover their corruption. But Nigerians are no longer fooled.”

Filani called on the government to provide tracking identification numbers for all publicly funded projects to allow citizens to monitor implementation and spending phases, stressing that transparency is essential if the government expects public support for any future loans.

He questioned the logic and morality of plunging the nation into deeper debt while millions of Nigerians continue to suffer from hunger, lack of healthcare, poor access to education, and the absence of basic amenities.

According to the UNYF, these harsh realities persist despite Nigeria’s abundant natural resources and vast untapped economic potential.

The group urged the government to prioritise internally generated revenues (IGRs) over foreign borrowing, stressing the importance of monetising idle public assets and optimising the use of the country’s arable land.

While describing the borrowing plan as a betrayal of earlier promises to cut the cost of governance, Filani pointed to inconsistencies in the government’s stance.

He stated that while publicly endorsing the Oronsaye Report, which recommended the streamlining of ministries, departments, and agencies, the government continued to pursue loans that could destabilise the economy.

He described several government properties, particularly in Abuja, Lagos, and other major cities across the country, including the Federal Secretariat complex and the uncompleted National Library project in Abuja, as underutilised assets.

Filani maintained that these assets could generate significant revenue if transparently leased or sold.

Emphasising the urgent need for investment in agriculture, the group noted that with over 30 million hectares of arable land across states like Niger, Taraba, Benue, Kaduna, and Nasarawa, Nigeria has the potential to become a global leader in food production, job creation, and agricultural exports.

“Neglect of vital agricultural infrastructure, including government-owned hatcheries, silos, irrigation systems, and agro-processing facilities, was blamed on poor policy implementation and a lack of political will,” it stated.

On reforms, Filani renewed the group’s call for full implementation of the Oronsaye Report, which proposed reducing federal agencies from 541 to 161, submitting that such reform could save the country over one trillion naira annually.

“Delaying these changes while accumulating more debt, sends a dangerous message about the priorities of those in power.

“Rising debt levels, which now exceed ₦140 trillion, pose a serious threat to national development and economic independence,” Filani warned.

He then called on the National Assembly, civil society groups, labour unions, and the general public to resist any further attempts to place Nigeria under the burden of unsustainable loans, especially when viable alternatives exist.

He asserted that the youth of Nigeria will no longer remain silent while their future is endangered by irresponsible leadership decisions, adding that the UNYF, working alongside other concerned groups, will continue to raise its voice and mobilise citizens in support of responsible governance and national accountability.

