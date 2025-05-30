Reasons Saudi Arabia can bar you from performing Hajj

Saudi Arabian authorities recently deported popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Monday, the cleric confirmed his return to Nigeria and revealed that the Saudi authorities had expressed discomfort over his presence in the Holy Land, despite having previously issued him a visa.

He further noted that the Nigerian government had promised to take up the matter with the Saudi authorities.

Tribune Online reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports disclosed that, as of Saturday, May 24, a total of 961,903 pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom for this year’s Hajj, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 4.

Among them, 40,052 Nigerian pilgrims were airlifted by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on 99 flights from various departure centres across the country.

However, despite the high volume of annual participants, certain individuals may still be denied entry or permission to perform Hajj for a variety of reasons.

In this article, Tribune Online examines some of the reasons why Saudi Arabia might bar someone from participating in the Hajj pilgrimage.

1. Sensitive or Controversial Political Views

Pilgrims whose political opinions or public statements are considered controversial or critical of Saudi Arabia’s foreign or domestic policies may be denied entry, even with a valid visa.

In the case of Sheikh Gumi, the cleric claimed the Saudi authorities were “uncomfortable” with his presence due to his views on world politics, which led to his deportation.

2. Illegal Entry

Pilgrims who attempt to enter the Kingdom through unofficial means or without proper documentation may be barred from participating in the Hajj. Saudi Arabia enforces strict entry protocols, and violators risk deportation and a ban on future entry.

3. Overstaying Visas

Some individuals previously entered the country on Umrah or visit visas and illegally extended their stay to perform Hajj. If discovered, such individuals may be disqualified from participating and face penalties under Saudi immigration laws.

4. Absence of Valid Permits

During the Hajj season, entry into the holy city of Mecca requires a specific Hajj permit. Those found within restricted zones without proper authorisation may be fined, detained, or deported.

5. Penalties for Non-Compliance

Pilgrims who violate Saudi Hajj regulations, including attempting to perform Hajj without a permit or flouting security directives may be penalised. Sanctions can include fines, imprisonment, deportation, and bans from future pilgrimage seasons.

