INEC announces dates for Ekiti, Osun guber elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced dates for the conduct of governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

The elections would hold on June 20 and August 8, 2026, respectively, in the two southwest states.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the dates on Friday in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman who recalled that the last governorship elections in the two states were held in June and July 2022, respectively, noted that his announcement was in line with the requirements of the law, which made it mandatory for the commission to publish the notices for major elections not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the election.

Unveiling the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections, the INEC chairman announced the dates, “for Ekiti State, the election will be held on Saturday, 20th June 2026. However, party primaries will start on 20th October 2025 and end on 10th November 2025 to enable political parties to upload their nomination forms to the dedicated portal, which automatically shuts down by 6.00 pm on 22nd December 2025 i.e. not later than 180 days before the election.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 18th January 2026, while the campaign in public by political parties will commence on 21st January 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.

“In the case of Osun State, the election will be held on Saturday 8th August 2026. Party primaries will start on 24th November 2025 and end on 15th December 2025. The portal for the upload of nomination forms by political parties closes at 6.00 pm on 9th February 2026 i.e. not later than 180 days before the election. The final list of candidates will be published on 9th March 202,6 whilethe campaign in public by political parties will commence on 11th March 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.”

Earlier, Yakubu urged the 6 newly sworn-in Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to conduct themselves in line with their oath of office.

He said:” As you assume or resume duty, I urge you to focus on your responsibilities. Let me make it clear from the outset that you must at all times be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs, as well as the regulations and guidelines governing the commission’s operations.

“Above all, you must always act in good conscience. Do not betray your oath of office. In the best tradition of the commission, you must engage with stakeholders through regular consultative meetings and must not be impervious to genuine criticisms.

“In the various states to which you will be deployed shortly, you will be in charge of personnel and resources. Manage your personnel and the extremely limited resources at your disposal very well. Your appointment is a full-time and not a part-time responsibility.

“You must provide leadership and exercise effective supervision. You can only succeed in this responsibility when you are knowledgeable about the Commission’s activities, particularly the innovations introduced in election management.

“It is also important to understand and operate within the limits of your delegated powers and responsibilities. Our state offices are part and parcel of the commission.

“You must never act independently or think that you can act in violation of the law, regulations and guidelines or defy the Commission without consequences. We will hold you accountable for your actions and inactions. We will not hesitate to deal with acts of defiance, indiscretion or transgression on the part of any Resident Electoral Commissioner.”

The new Recs have since been deployed to states. They include, Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris, (Gombe), Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, (Cross River), Mrs. Feyijimi Saseyi Ibiyemi, (Ogun),Mukhtar Umar Gajiram, (Taraba), Chukwuemeka C. Ibeziako, (Abia) and Umar Yusuf Garba,

(Sokoto).

Checks revealed that two of the RECs, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem and Mukhtar Umar Gajiram, were reappointed for a second term, having served for an initial term of five years as RECs.

