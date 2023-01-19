Coalition seeks law to criminalise sex buyers in Nigeria

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele Benin
teen prostitution

As part of efforts to combat sex trafficking and prostitution, a Coalition Against Trafficking in Women (CATW) has urged Nigerian government to protect “the most marginalized women”.

The group also advocated for a law decriminalising, and reintegrating the victims of prostitution and trafficking through psychosocial support.

The coalition also advocated that the Nigerian government adopted the Sankara Equality model, a legal framework that recognised the system of prostitution as a form of Gender-based violence.

The coalition which includes Space International, Iroko Onlus, and Sisterhood is Global Institute amongst others said they are uniting to support efforts to combat sex trafficking in Nigeria with the screening of a film.

Address journalists in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday, the group said the film titled: “Oloture” highlights the scourge of sex trafficking in Nigeria”.

Besides, the coalition called for action “penalising women exploiters, brothel owners and sex buyers who are the only reason for the exploiters of women in prostitution”.

The Executive Director of Coalition of the Abolition of Prostitution, Jonathan Machler said: “in countries that have adopted penalising sex buyers, we have seen a decrease in the male demand for sex”.

Continuing, Machier noted that vulnerability pushes people to prostitution noting that penalising sex buyers would go a long way in addressing human trafficking and pimp.

Also, Esohe Aghatise, Executive Director of Associazione Iroko Onlus, said Nigerian government needed to put concrete actions in place to tackle human trafficking.

Aghatise said “Lawmakers should form policies that address the demand for sex trafficking.


“We need to change the mindset of seeing women and girls as disposable items. Women and girls should be given same opportunities as men and boys”.

The Executive Secretary, Edo State Task Against Human Trafficking, Itohan Okungbowa, said the establishment of the Taskforce had helped to combat the menace in the State.

Okungbowa said that the task force had secured the conviction of seven traffickers while 47 cases were ongoing in court.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

We have secured over 500 convictions, rescued over 18,000 victims ― NAPTIP

Latest News

NAPTIP arrests 538 suspects for human trafficking

Latest News

NAPTIP DG urges lecturers to teach students dangers of trafficking

Latest News

Human trafficking: NAPTIP uses golf to raise awareness

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More