Clubs and Hotel owners under the auspices of in Ondo State Lounge and Club Owners Association (OSLACOA) on Monday, protested over the invasion of their business premises by the operatives of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) last Saturday.

The OSLACOA alleged the anti-graft agency of crippling their business, destroying nightlife in the capital city of Akure and other parts of the state, describing the invasion of EFCC operatives in some clubs similar to an armed robbery attack.

Speaking, the Chairman of OSLACOA, Mr. Abayomi Ajepe, frowned over the last Saturday’s invasion and raid of some clubs by EFCC operatives as barbaric, brutal, inhuman, and uncivilised.

Ajepe alleged that the EFCC men during their sting operation last Saturday, took away expensive drinks from clubs’ bar, destroyed the CCTV cameras, and brutalised customers who came to enjoy their weekend in their lounges.

He also alleged that the EFCC officials beat some of the ladies at the club, destroyed the doors leading into the rooms, and went away with CCTV cameras to conceal evidence of their activities.

He said the association had enough evidence to prove all the allegations against the EFCC, saying that the raid of the clubs and lounge was similar to an armed robbery attack.

Ajepe, the CEO of AA Club and Lounge Apartment Services said “The men of EFCC came into our premises around 1:30 am and arrested innocent persons enjoying their nightlife and those having parties”

According to him, the officials that came were about 40 and they came with about 10 unregistered buses to arrest those at the clubs.

He said “The only thing that could be used to identify them was their red jackets and the guns. The introduction they gave to the security men at our gate who couldn’t identify them immediately was beatings and some of them sustained injuries in the process.

“After gaining access into our premises they rounded everybody up and instructed them to lie down on the floor. Using snooker sticks to beat people to comply, both male and female customers were dealt with mercilessly.

“Other members of the EFCC team went into the club and rounded everyone up releasing tear gas in the process. We were lucky to have adequate first aid materials on the premises that were used by our staff to rescue some of the customers who had various forms of medical emergencies.

‘”While they identified some of our staff and allowed them to go, others were still beaten after identification. The CCTV engine room was completely turned upside down and the CCTV engine was taken away.

“The Ondo State chairman of the medical association was on the premises and was maltreated even after identifying himself. Also, an international footballer known as Tiger who played for Super Eagles identified himself with video evidence as a footballer, he was arrested and it took the serious intervention of men at the gate before he was released.

“Yet they took away his white colour G-wagon with the customized number plate to Ibadan and told him to come and collect it in Ibadan. This vehicle is still with them as we speak. Lots of phones were confiscated from people and they asked the owners to come and collect them at Ibadan.

“A lot of damages were done to our premises and a huge loss was recorded during the period of the raid.

“We wish to make it very clear that no one reserved our premises for any kind of party as we are just a business entity carrying out the business we duly registered with the government of Nigeria.

“All over the world people set aside weekends to unwind and this is exactly what was happening in our business premises.”

“They took away the cameras, phones, CCTVs, along with about 127 people and some of them were still there. So why they are denying their operations here in Akure? We want government to check-mate this unacceptable attitude in our community, government needs to come to our aides.

“We are still consulting our lawyers, either to take legal actions on the issues and since the incident happened, no business again.”

Also speaking, the Chairman/CEO of Alba Royale Hotel, Ayo Alabi, said; “as usual on Friday night we used to have clubbing activities in my hotel, and we have responsible people that use to there to wine.

“At about 1:30 am my phone rang as usual because I don’t normally switch off my and it was one of my security men who called me saying that it appears robbers have invaded the hotel.

“Immediately, I called the AIG of this zone to complain and the man said he never knew anything about it and later one of my staff sneaked out and gave me the comprehensive report on what really happened. Meanwhile, I was watching it through the CCTV on my phone and when it was exactly one-hour, the CCTV went off.

“I went there in the morning and I saw the massive damage, I was told that all the guests were seriously dealt with, they took away our CCTV engine, they never invited us, we never had any issues with them and we have evidence on how they carried out the operations.

“Lots of phones were confiscated from people and they asked the owners to come and collect them at Ibadan, three laptops belonging to our DJ were taken from him, even with the DJ stickers on the laptops.

“A lot of damages were done to our premises and a huge loss was recorded during the period of the raid.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE