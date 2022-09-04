Cleric empower widows, babies, others in Delta

WIDOWS and children in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State recently expressed their appreciation as they received gift items from a cleric, Pastor Ambrose Ogana, on the occasion of his birthday celebration.

The cleric, who celebrated his birth anniversary at the City of Greatness Fire Ministry in Oghara, Delta State, said he had made a vow to God long ago when he was very poor, that he would be putting smiles on the faces of people in need if he became a blessed man.

Pastor Ogana, who is also the President-General of the Ogana Foundation, said giving to the needy every year to mark his birth anniversary was in line with the promise he made to God, noting that doing it every year gives him joy as God has blessed him beyond all reasonable doubts.

He enjoined people to be steadfast in serving God and to always put their trust in God, saying without God life could be miserable.

Speaking at the event, the Ethiope West Local Government Area chairman, Honourable Oghenedoro Owoso, who was the guest speaker, encouraged people to always remember their neighbours whenever they received the blessings of God.

The council boss, in his message entitled, «Remember Your Neighbour,» said doing the will of God was to love your neighbor as yourself, taking his reading from Mathew 7 verses 21, 25 verses 31 and Mark 12: 29 -31.

He urged the gathering to emulate the man of God by being a blessing to others with the positions and the substance God has given to them.

Owoso applauded Ogana for the kind gesture towards the widows and the underprivileged in the locality.

The chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ethiope West chapter, Reverend Anthony Udje, thanked the celebrant for reaching out to the widows and the needy on his birthday celebration.

The CAN chairman prayed for more of God›s blessings and protection towards the celebrant and his household.

The gift items included clothing materials for babies, adults and a potpourri of foodstuffs.

