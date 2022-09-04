Cleric urges men to pray for Nigeria, be responsible

OVER 6000 members of the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Lagos Archdiocese gathered at the St Gregory College Obalende to seek the face of God as well as pray for Nigeria, during its 9th annual convention.

The representative of the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Alfred Adewale Martins, Monsignor Anthony Obanla, in his sermon advised men to continue to pray for Nigeria so that its situation could improve.

He also advised them to be responsible husbands and fathers to their wives and children, adding that, “on the day of judgment He will ask them to give account of how they lived their lives.”

The President of LACMON, Mr Vincent Otiono, inducted 3,772 new members into the organisation.

The event featured activities such as adoration, induction mass, social hour, medical checkup, cultural dance and indoor games.

