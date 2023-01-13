CJN, Makinde, others attend valedictory court session for Oyo CJ

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde were among dignitaries from diverse walks of life especially the bar and bench, who converged at Court 1 of the Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Friday to celebrate with the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, during a valedictory court session held in his honour.

The state judiciary held the court session in honour of the Chief Judge to mark his retirement as he clocks the mandatory 65 years retirement age in state judiciaries on Saturday.

Legal luminaries, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, the Nigerian Bar Association President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) represented by Oluseun Abimbola (SAN), chairmen of NBA Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Saki branches, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria represented by Chief Folake Solanke (SAN) showered encomiums on Justice Abimbola, describing him as a cerebral and God fearing jurist.

Governor Seyi Makinde described the CJ as his teacher who taught him things he never knew, adding that he is an incorruptible judge who ensured that the independence of the judiciary was not compromised.

In his valedictory speech, Justice Abimbola stated that he maintained peace in the judiciary for the nine years he served as Chief Judge, adding that “I had a good working relationship with all my brother judges; I made the working environment to be friendly and renovated the courts.

“I created administrative base for effective justice administration and to ensure effective case management, I created the office of the administrative judge. There was stagnation for almost 10 years in the magistracy; I got about 10 Chief Magistrates promoted from the magistracy to Deputy Chief Registrars. I expanded departments and created positions to make them functional for effective justice administration.

“We brought justice closer to the people through the establishment of judicial divisions in Kishi, Iseyin, Orile Igbo, Moniya and Igboora, established the Administration of Criminal Justice monitoring committee which helped to improve prisons decongestion, inaugurated electronic filing for magistrates courts, improved digitalisation of records, established multidoor court houses for alternative dispute resolution and establishment of family court for effective implementation of the Child Right Law.

“My life is a testament of prayers answered. Today, I set to disembark from the judicial ark of this country after boarding and sojourning in the judicial odyssey for about 26 years, it is therefore only appropriate to thank Almighty Allah without reservation for seeing me through successfully without any blemish,” Justice Abimbola said.

The NBA president, while speaking, said Justice Abimbola as CJ improved access to justice in the state and paved way for alternative dispute resolution and child rights enforcement. He added that he demonstrated that justice dispensation is the primary assignment of the judiciary and the law is only effective when rightly implemented.

The state NBA said Justice Abimbola used the instrumentality of the law to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state while ensuring there is a smooth working relationship between the bar and the bench.