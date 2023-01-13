Burna Boy, Fire Boy, others nominated for 2023 Brits Awards

The organisers of the Brit Awards 2023 have released the full list of nominees ahead of the award event slated for February 11th, 2023, in

The organisers of the Brit Awards 2023 have released the full list of nominees ahead of the award event slated for February 11th, 2023, in the United Kingdom, with Burna Boy and Fireboy DML confirmed as the only Nigerian artists to receive an award nomination.

Burna Boy received a nomination in the category of the Best international artist, while Fireboy DML received a nomination in the International song of the Year category as a result of his Peru remix with Ed Sheeran.

See the full list:

Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Make Me Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Read Also: How I survived my life-changing surgery, Mercy Johnson

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru

Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero