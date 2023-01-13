Burna Boy, Fire Boy, others nominated for 2023 Brits Awards
The organisers of the Brit Awards 2023 have released the full list of nominees ahead of the award event slated for February 11th, 2023, in
The organisers of the Brit Awards 2023 have released the full list of nominees ahead of the award event slated for February 11th, 2023, in the United Kingdom, with Burna Boy and Fireboy DML confirmed as the only Nigerian artists to receive an award nomination.
Burna Boy received a nomination in the category of the Best international artist, while Fireboy DML received a nomination in the International song of the Year category as a result of his Peru remix with Ed Sheeran.
See the full list:
Album of the Year
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Make Me Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best international artist
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Read Also: How I survived my life-changing surgery, Mercy Johnson
Best international group
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International song of the Year
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru
Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero