CJN, Dangote, others endorse maritime law book

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
maritime law book,
From left, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno; Director, Africapital Management Limited, Akin kekere-Ekun; Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Paul Usoro, SAN; Author of the book, Mrs Mfon Usoro; Chief Justice of the Federation of Nigeria, Hon Justice Kudirat kekere-Ekun, SAN; former President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Umaru Abdullahi, and President/CE, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at a Book launch by Mrs Mfon Usoro, entitled: "International Trade and Carriage of Goods by Sea, Texts, Cases and Materials held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has endorsed a new book on maritime law, describing it as a timely intervention to strengthen Nigeria’s judicial processes and economic development, particularly in the area of international trade.

Speaking at the book presentation in Lagos on Wednesday, she said the publication would serve as a foundational text that would enhance the judiciary’s capacity to resolve disputes related to trade and shipping efficiently.

Authored by Mfon Ekong Usoro, the book titled, ‘International Trade and Carriage of Goods by Sea: Text, Cases, and Materials’, presents a practical approach to interpreting legal issues around carriage contracts, cargo liabilities and dispute resolution under both local and international frameworks.

“By simplifying complex concepts through case studies, diagrams and statutory references, the book will strengthen the quality of judicial decisions and enhance legal education in this essential sector. This text is exactly what our legal system needs.

“It commands respect for local precedents while drawing on legal judgments from other jurisdictions, guiding our courts to a uniform approach and giving our practitioners the confidence to negotiate, mitigate and arbitrate across borders,” she said.

She also highlighted Usoro’s contributions to legal development in Nigeria, noting that the book reflects her years of legal practice and her commitment to institutional improvement.

He added that with over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s international trade conducted by sea, there is a strong need for clear legal rules that can guide transactions and resolve disputes efficiently.

Founder of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in his goodwill message, described the book as essential for businesses operating in global trade. “This is the kind of resource that improves certainty in commercial transactions and boosts confidence among business operators,” he stated, praising the author’s contribution to trade and legal practice in Nigeria.

The book, which integrates both local and international legal standards, aims to serve as a reference point for legal professionals, regulators, financial institutions and participants in the trade and shipping industries.

The book reviewer, Adedolapo Akinrele, SAN, described the text as a unique, structured resource, citing over 200 cases, extensive chapters and global conventions to illustrate key concepts in maritime and international trade law. He emphasised its practicality and relevance to both seasoned professionals and new entrants in the legal and commercial sectors.

