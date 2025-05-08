EFCC parades 47 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Kwara

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Directorate, on Thursday arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters during coordinated sting operations at various locations across Kwara State.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, it was disclosed that the arrests were made following actionable intelligence on the suspects’ alleged involvement in various forms of cybercrime.

The statement also noted that the suspects were apprehended at strategic locations, including Awolowo Road, Tanke, and Harmony Estate in Ilorin, the state capital, as well as Ganmo and Amoyo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon arrest, a cache of items believed to be proceeds of cybercrime was recovered from the suspects.

“These include 10 luxury vehicles, 74 assorted mobile phones, 18 laptops, and a motorcycle,” he said.

