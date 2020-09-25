Church donates items to mosque after fire incident

THE Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, Kaduna State, has donated items, including mats and kettles, to a mosque situated on Fulani Road, Tudun-Wada, also within the metropolis, after the place of worship suffered a fire disaster.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, who made the presentation of the items in company with other leaders and members of the church, said the donation was a gesture of love and compassion towards their Muslim friends and acquaintances.

According to him, the gesture is necessary at this period when Kaduna State is in dire need of increased promotion of harmony and peaceful coexistence, especially among adherents of Islam and Christianity.

He expressed the hope that the act would strengthen the relationship between Christians and Muslims in the area and indeed the state.

“We were here seven months ago to commiserate with the chief imam and the Muslim ummah after the fire incident that destroyed the mosque and its Arabic school,” Pastor Buru, who described the imam of the mosque as a longtime friend, recalled.

He called on other bodies, individuals and the government to support the full restoration of the mosque and the school.

The cleric urged Muslims and Christians to increase prayer for peace and stability in the state and beseech God to bring an end to the security challenges in the country, especially in the Northern.

“We all must remember that we are from the same parents (Adam and Eve) and we worship one God. We must remember that we are one family under God,” he emphasised.

Receiving the items, the chief imam of the mosque, Sheikh Salihu Mai-Barota, expressed happiness about the donation by the church.

According to him, the fire wreaked massive destruction but members of the congregation of the mosque were able to pool the resources and ensure the rebuilding of the facility.

He equally expressed optimism that the gesture of his friend, Pastor Buru, and his church members would send a strong signal towards cementing the bond between Muslims and Christians across the country.

He called on the followers of the two religions, particularly the youths, to embrace peace and tolerance.

