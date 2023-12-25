Government at all levels have been urged to create enabling environment for job creation to ensure better economic prosperity in the country.

The Bishop of Diocese of Kwara (Anglican Communion) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kwara state branch, Rt. Reverend Sunday Adewole, made the call while delivering his Christmas sermon, titled, “Behold The King” at the Cathedral of St. Barnabas, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin.

He said the government should make provisions for the citizens to farm or venture into private enterprise to make themselves self-reliant.

Right Reverend Adewole advised Christians and other Nigerians to shun laziness and work hard to feed their families.

According to him, the era of searching for white-collar jobs has gone, adding that everyone needs to start a trade before it is too late.

He advised Christians to have faith in God and serve him with all sincerity.

Right Reverend Adewole assured them that God will change the situation in the country for better.

He urged Christians to live their life in conformity with the teaching of Jesus Christ.

“You know a king is the ruler over a kingdom. When we are celebrating Jesus Christ, we are celebrating the kingdom of God and he is the ruler over that kingdom, it is expedient for the subject to aclimatize themselves to their ruler, to love him and to serve him. These are the messages of hope we are bringing to everybody, to all Christians throughout the whole world that they should behold their king the one that came and died for them.

He came as a saviour, he is coming back as a church. We beg each and everyone of the believers to please live their lives in conformity to this King so that they can be part of that kingdom when he arrives. It is true we are passing through a very hard time in our country, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Christ has the ability. He can bring message out of our mess. If we rely on him, if we believe in him, if we serve him, he will change our fortune and things will work well for us not only individually but as a nation.

“Next year everybody should not be lazy, they should pray for the government, they should do whatever they can do to earn their living not waiting for white collar job. People should do one thing or the other to feed their family so that when we do that banditry, or armed robbery will be minimal. The governments on their part, should try as much as possible to provide an enabling environment for those that are willing to work either in the farm settlement or in their private enterprises. With this our country will be better.

In his remarks. shortly after the church service, the deputy governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, advised Christians and other Nigerians to love one another and live in peace.

He urged the youths to shun all anti social vices and remain law abiding.

“Birth of Jesus Christ as we know comes with peace, love and faith. At this point, I want us to do what we have to do to love one another and to live in peace as a country, as a state we should put our faith in God not in man. God will sort us out in the name of Jesus Christ. Let us love God the author and finisher of our faith so that next year will be better than this year in the name of Jesus Christ. On behalf of my boss, the governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaw, I want to say happy Christmas to everyone of us and happy New Year too. May the Lord bless everyone of us.

“I want to tell the whole people in this country, in the state, love one another another and live in peace. We should put our faith in God not in man God will sort us out in the name of Jesus Christ. I pray that we live in peace and we love one another so that the country can move forward.

“I want to urge the youth to look up to Jesus Christ and have a good character of Jesus Christ not of man so that the country can move forward”, he said.