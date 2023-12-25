Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the occasion of his 74th birthday, on Monday.

In a goodwill message, the Governor of Gombe State, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, commended Dr. Umar Ganduje’s commitment and strategic acumen in advancing the APC goals and steering the party towards unity and progress, aligning it with the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also applauded the former Kano State Governor’s dedication to the principles of hard work, courage, and exemplary leadership, as well as his instrumental role in shaping the party’s trajectory.

According to him, “On this occasion of your 74th birthday anniversary, we in the APC family in Gombe State, join your numerous well-wishers to honor your steadfast commitment to values of hard work and dedication to the ideals of our great party and beloved nation.”

He added that, “The impact of your guidance and vision in the APC has been phenomenal as it charts the course towards a promising future.”

The Governor also prayed that, “As you celebrate this milestone, it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will continue to bless you with good health, and inspire your vision and wisdom to keep steering our great party and indeed our beloved nation towards a brighter future,” As contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.