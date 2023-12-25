The village head of Bogoro in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State, Mr Nuhu Tafida, has called on Corps members to be security conscious during the Yuletide period.

He said that the need for Corps members to be wary of their security cannot be overemphasised considering the insecurity around the place.

Nuhu Tafida made the call when he hosted the Corps members serving in the area for a Christmas lunch in his Palace on Monday.

“I decided to invite you to my palace for a special Christmas lunch. I am aware that some of you are not able to travel to see your families. I am here to celebrate with you.

“I have donated a goat and all the necessary foodstuffs have been provided. I welcome you to my palace . I want you to feel at home. I thank you for your service and all the contributions you are making. May God reward in your abundance,” he said.

Nuhu Tafida also urged the National Youth Service Corps members to strive to live in peace with all men in the area, urging that, “If you have any problems, feel free to come to my house.”

While responding on behalf of other Corps members, Arinze Ekwenu appreciated the village head for the hospitality and support given to the Corps members.

Arinze Ekwenu pledged that the Corps members will continue to work for the benefit of their host community as contained in a statement by Gomna James, Information Officer. Bogoro LGA

Village Head of Bogoro, Nuhu Tafida with some of his chiefs

