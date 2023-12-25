No fewer than nine passengers died while three others sustained injuries in an auto crash along Ikirun-Offa expressway, Inisha on Monday, when the driver of a truck carrying them lost control and veered into the bush.

The driver of the truck, according to reports, lost control due to over speeding while traveling.

Sources stated that the deceased could not escape the accident because the truck was heavily loaded with bags of beans which reportedly fell on them.

However, three out of the 12 occupants of the vehicle escaped death as they were rescued alive from the vehicle.

It was gathered that the involved vehicle was coming from Niger state and heading to Edo state before the incident occurred at Oke-yidi area of Inisha on Christmas day.

Meanwhile, those that lost their lives are said to have died on the spot while the remaining three who came out alive had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident and explained that, “ the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at Yidi Junction, Inisa.”

According to her, “Today, Monday 25th of December 2023, one Mitsubishi Canter with plate number MNA606SB NIGER carrying bags of beans from Niger state to Benin Edo State was involved in an accident in the early hours, which resulted in the death of nine people out of 12.”

“FRSC officers evacuated and moved the three injured passengers to Orotunde Hospital Ikirun, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.”

The command public relations officer however stressed that the vehicle and the bags of beans inside it has been evacuated to Inisa Police Divisional headquarters in Odo-Otin local government area of the state.

