Christian cemetery: ECWA condemns story suggesting tension in Bauchi, says land belongs to it

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has described as an unfortunate and deliberate act to cause confusion and chaos among residents of Bauchi, a publication in one of the national dailies suggesting that there is tension over the allocation of plots of land to the Christian community for the cemetery.

ECWA in a statement titled ‘RE:- TENSION IN BAUCHI OVER ALLOCATION OF CEMETERY’ described the said publication as untrue and the figment of the imagination of the writers.

According to the statement signed by Rev. Abednego M. Kam, ECWA Bauchi South DCC Secretary,

“The attention of the Trustees of the ECWA Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has been drawn to mischievous and malicious publication which is centred on falsehood.” “The said publication on Daily Trust of Monday, January 16, 2023, with the caption “Tension in Bauchi over allocation of the cemetery was credited to one Sani Sarki Yakubu,” it stated.

The statement further contained that, “ECWA wish to state categorically that the said publication was done with the sole aim of causing unnecessary confusion, tension and the likelihood of crisis among the law-abiding citizens of Bauchi.”

“ECWA wishes to state that the land in question was acquired by the Sudan Interior Mission (SIM) now ECWA, about 72 years ago with evidence of title and ownership and several Court decisions have confirmed ECWA’s ownership of the land,” it further explained.





According to the statement, “ECWA wish to note that the desire of Government to partner in getting a cemetery for Christians should be applauded rather than attempting to create an atmosphere of rancour that may dis-stabilize the long peace and stability being enjoyed in Bauchi under the able leadership of His Excellency, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, Executive Governor of Bauchi State.”

It then stressed that “ECWA remains resolute on its authenticity of being the owners of the land and the Church is committed to working with the State Government for the good of all in Bauchi State.”