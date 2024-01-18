The First Class traditional ruler in Imo State, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe has advised Governor Hope Uzodimma to go for the best hands in the reconstitution of his cabinet devoid of sentiment or favouritism.

The advice comes barely forty-eight hours after the second inauguration/swearing-in ceremony of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the subsequent dissolution of the Imo State Executive Council by the governor

The traditional ruler of the Isiama autonomous community argued that the state is in dear need of intellectuals with proven capacity and ability to assist the governor in accomplishing more results for the people in the next four (4) years.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent in Owerri , the monarch who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Niger Delta Region Traditional Rulers Council as well as the Vice Chairman of the Christian Royal Fathers of Nigeria, said that it equally imperative for the two-term senator for Imo West, Uzodimma to extend his olive branch to members of opposition parties with necessary qualifications who are genuinely desirous to prove their mettle in governance.

Describing the overwhelming victory of the Governor in the November 11th,2023 governorship election in the state as divine, the traditional ruler, however, contended that it would not be out of place for the governor to engage traditional rulers in the selection process for a thorough screening and evaluation of thr credibility and sutability of the would-be new exco members.

He said: “the second tenure is always different from the first tenure and having spent four (4) eventful years in office, the governor has been able to ascertain the worthy yearnings and aspirations of the people and so selecting his new Exco is not something that should be based on sentiment or favouritism and he should not be distracted in his selection.”

The monarch commended the governor for his gender sensitivity and sustained respect for religious leaders, traditional institutions and sundry critical stakeholders in the state even as he pleaded for the inviolability of the state charter of equity for the 2027 governorship election.

