Taiwo Amodu

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, has sent a congratulatory message to Nigeria’s President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter dated March 3, 2023, was presented to APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, by Wu Baocai,

Directing Officer, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and HE Shurong, 2nd Secretary.

In the letter addressed to the President-elect, the Chinese President commended Tinubu for his victory and expressed the hope that under the latter leadership, Nigeria will continue to make new achievements in the cause of national building and development.

The letter read in part:” H.E. Bola Tinubu, President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, AbujaYour Excellency,

“I learned with great joy of your election as President of Nigeria, and on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Chinese people, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

I am confident that, under your leadership, Nigeria will continue to make new achievements in the cause of national building and development. Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa.

In recent years, the bilateral relations between our two countries enjoy a sound momentum of development, with fruitful cooperation in various fields, mutual support to each other on issues of core interests and major concerns, and close coordination on international and regional affairs.

I attach great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations and stand ready to work with you to take the China-Nigeria Strategic Partnership to new heights. ”

Receiving the letter on behalf of the APC National Working Committee, its National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, thanked “the Chinese government for believing in us, for believing in Nigeria, for believing in INEC, for believing in the process of the electoral campaign. ”

He said the message from Xi Jinping, was a “welcome development, is a signpost that the world has accepted this election worldwide and equally from the Chinese government, Xi Jinping. This is the testimony of the fairness, freeness and acceptability of the election across the world. ”





Asked for his comments on the protests staged on Monday at INEC headquarter by the leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the APC National Secretary dismissed them as bad losers.

“They are just plain losers, simple. They are just pure losers, simple no more, no less. In any contest, there must be a winner and there must be losers. So, must you win? No!

“They are just bad losers simple. Very undemocratic and they are desperate people, desperados simple.”

