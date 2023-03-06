Olalekan Olabulo

Five of the suspects, who were last week arrested by the police in Lagos State will be arraigned in court for electoral malpractices.

Twenty-three persons were reportedly arrested by the police in different parts of the state for electrical offences

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin told the Nigerian Tribune that the suspect would be “charged to court soon ”

Hundeyin a Superintendent of Police says ” Out of 23 persons arrested during Presidential and Parliamentary elections, five will be charged to court any moment from now for disrupting the electoral process. ”

He added that ” Their investigations have been concluded. The rest are just victims of circumstances”.

