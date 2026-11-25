Residents of Ayeh-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi have appealed to the state government and other relevant authorities to urgently rehabilitate the community’s only major access road, which has been severely damaged by erosion.

The affected road, which links Okoro-Gbede through Ayeh-Gbede to Ayegunle-Gbede, has reportedly become largely impassable, leaving residents facing serious difficulties in accessing markets, schools, healthcare facilities and other essential services.

The National President of the Ayeh-Gbede Development Union, Comrade Sikiru Waheed, made the appeal in a statement on behalf of the community.

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Waheed said residents had, over the years, relied on communal efforts and personal contributions to maintain the road, using tools such as cutlasses and shovels to carry out basic grading and repairs.

He, however, said the extent of the current deterioration had gone beyond what the community could handle.

“We have been patient. We have tried on our own. Now, we need the government to do its own part,” the community said.

According to the development union president, the heavy rains experienced this year have further worsened the condition of the road, making movement increasingly difficult.

He said farmers were struggling to transport their produce to markets, while pupils and students faced difficulties getting to school.

Waheed also expressed concern over the impact on healthcare, particularly the transportation of sick persons and pregnant women who may require urgent medical attention.

He added that commercial drivers had increasingly avoided the route because of the risk of vehicle damage.

The community stressed that its demand was simply for a motorable road that would restore access to the area.

“We are not asking for too much. We are not asking for a flyover. We are only asking for a motorable road, a road that will connect us to life,” the appeal stated.

The residents called on the Kogi State Government, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), and the member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Hon. Arc. Salman Idris, to intervene.

They also appealed to the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Sunday Karimi; the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Haruna; and other sons and daughters of Gbede Land to support efforts to restore the road.

The residents urged the authorities to visit the area and assess the situation firsthand before the community is completely cut off.

They expressed concern that the deteriorating road could discourage indigenes from returning home for the Christmas season and potentially create difficulties for voters travelling to polling units during future elections.

“Ayeh-Gbede people are also Kogi people. We deserve a good road, too,” the residents said.

The community further appealed to members of the public to amplify their concerns through social media platforms to draw the attention of relevant authorities.

“If we keep quiet, nobody will remember us,” the residents added.