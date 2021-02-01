China pledges more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, especially the developing ones, in a timely manner within its capacity and contribute to the building of a community of health for all, an official said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, disclosed this on Monday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Wang said China had donated COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan on Monday, saying that the first shipment of China’s vaccine aid to other countries.

Reiterating China’s commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines a global public good once developed and put into use, Wang said China will contribute to achieving the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.

Besides Pakistan, China is also providing vaccine aid to 13 developing countries, including Brunei, Nepal, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Palestine, Belarus, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea.

He said that 38 more developing countries in need of the vaccines would receive China’s vaccine aid at a later stage.

“We are also participating actively in the WHO-led COVAX initiative to provide vaccines to developing countries,” the spokesperson added.

China has supported its companies in conducting joint research and production of vaccines with foreign partners and already exported Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines to countries including the UAE, Morocco, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, and Chile, Wang noted.

Besides, China also supported relevant companies in exporting vaccines to countries that were in urgent need, recognised Chinese vaccines, and authorised the emergency use of Chinese vaccines in their countries, Wang said.

He added that China expected the international community to make joint efforts in promoting the equitable distribution and use of vaccines and ensure the availability and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.

