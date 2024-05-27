In commemoration of the 2024 Children’s Day, a media organization in Kwara state, Just Event Online Foundation, a subsidiary of Just Event Online TV, has trained 12 secondary school students from six schools in the basics of journalism and mass communication.

The two-day training programme, which took place between May 23-24, was aimed to introduce the students to the profession of journalism and inspire them to consider it as a career path.

Speaking during the training, the chairman, Kwara State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr. Ayodeji Ismail, urged Just Event Online to continue upholding ethics of journalism and shun fake and misleading reports.

He also congratulated the media organization for setting a good example and encouraged other media houses to adopt media advocacy for young people interested in journalism.

Mr. Ismail commended the schools for allowing their students to participate in the training and congratulated the students for being selected for the programme.

In his remarks, Mr. Isiaka Rasheed, the director of Just Event Online Foundation, said that the organization has been giving back to society through various initiatives, including scholarships and free summer lessons for students.

Rasheed emphasized the importance of journalism as the fourth estate of the realm and encouraged the students to consider careers in journalism, photography, cinematography, and media practice.

He commended the participating schools for their commitment to providing quality education and congratulated the students for their interest in the training.

The participating schools included Pakata Secondary School, Barakat Community Secondary School, Ikhwanul Secondary School, Government Day Secondary School Alore, Best Heritage Basic School, and Al Ikhlas Secondary School, all located in Ilorin.

Just Event Online Foundation was launched in 2017 with a focus on education for less privileged students and it has provided over 50 scholarships for best outstanding students.