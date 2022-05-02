Chery introduces new upscale brand, EXEED, appears in the Middle East ready to blast off

In April 2022, EXEED, a brand-new upscale jewel of a car brand, met the press in Leylaty Function Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and announced the launch of two models, the EXEED TXL and the EXEED VX. These will be offered in May, marking joint deployment of EXEED and MYNM Group in this Middle East country. More than 200 guests from 60 local media including Mouhamed Alkeinani, Hani Amro, Mohammed Orfli and Hatan Arab celebrated this appraisal event and cheered the historical entry of this luxurious auto brand EXEED into the Saudi Arabian market.

During the event, a world-renowned violinist from Saudi Arabia played the brand theme of EXEED, Born for More, and the CEO and General Manager of their business partner Sanabel unveiled these two new spectacular cars, cresting the climax of the event.

As the newest player in the global high-end auto market, EXEED inherits the century-long experience and knowledge of the European automobile industry, integrates state of the art smart technologies from China, and has acquired the strength to challenge conventional premium auto brands. The VX and TXL models on show have since their inauguration attracted the strongest attention from the press.

These two cars are representative of EXEED’s upscale products and each has their outstanding features: VX advocates “more space + more power + more premium”, where the almost 5m full length and nearly 3m wheelbase support more interior space, and the 2.0T GDI engine provides exceptional power; while TXL emphasizes “more beautiful + more safety”, where the infinite grille shutters and star trailing logo lights lift the beauty of the car to meet the elegant desires of global users. In Saudi Arabia, SUVs are the most popular transportation in the market, and these two models will be a strategic compliment with EXEED’s upmarket deployment in this country.

Saudi Arabia is the largest economy and the most important car market in the Middle East, as well as a strategic market for Chery in the world. This terrain is mostly high plateaus and is hot and dry in summer, posing a serious challenge to a vehicle’s climbing performance and durable heat resistance. For almost one year before the launch of this product, EXEED has conducted, in Saudi Arabia and other local Middle East countries, a host of adaptability tests and development to meet the special requirements of local users.





For example, in the Middle East, the climate is hot all year round and the extreme temperature could rise to as high as 70 degrees Celsius. EXEED adds additional AC outlets for back seat passengers and an extra non-polar engine fan for the ultimate cooling. EXEED has also adjusted engine ECU parameters to suit local fuel quality, ensuring plenty of power. In response to the local dressing habits, EXEED has developed the robe detection function that gives real-time alerts should your robe be caught in the door.

EXEED and the Saudi Arabian MYNM Group signed, an official agreement in October 2020, for the latter to undertake sales and service of EXEED products in their local market. As a powerful large-scale automobile sales group in Saudi Arabia, MYNM sells products across the country and its auto business covers other luxurious brands such as Rolls Royce, BMW, Mini, Jaguar and Hyundai (sole agent in western provinces).EXEED is highly proficient in running overseas markets and the partnership with MYNM will warrant steady growth of EXEED brand in the Saudi Arabian market.

It’s learned this press appraisal conference is the debut of EXEED in Saudi Arabia, as well as their first stop in the burgeoning Middle East market. Next, EXEED will proceed to Kuwait, Qatar and other elite markets to delight more local consumers.

About EXEED

EXEED, as a newcomer to the global high-end auto market, adheres to the extreme pursuit of product quality, inherits the century-long accumulation of knowledge and experience from the European automobile industry, integrates state of the art smart technologies from China and has acquired the strength to challenge conventional premium auto brands. EXEED’s European R&D Center is located a Munich, Germany, and boasts a profound accumulation and nearly 100 automobile R&D elites from around the world. EXEED is determined to change the auto industry, persevere in exploration of forward-looking automobile technologies and create a new auto design philosophy with the collusion of science, art and culture. EXEED’s matrix of products includes VX, TXL and LX models and covers subcompact, compact and medium-sized car markets. EXEED upholds a “customer first” service concept, emphasizing personal exchanges with clients and cooperates with users to customize individual modes of purchase and use. EXEED, by offering the most customer oriented service, building high-quality products and advocating smart trip philosophy, treats its customers with the best experience in new driving trends.

In EXEED’s brand slogan “Born for More”, Born means the brand is launched from pure European blood and the enterprise’s years of R&D experience. More stands for the mentality and courage for unending exploration to surpass ourself, and thus “Born for More” represents our ambition to shine, as well as an exciting life attitude.