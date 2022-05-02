Ede Dafinone lauds Omo-Agege for prospering Urhoboland, declares interest for Senate

The Chairman, Nigerian Export and Import Bank, Chief Ede Dafinone, has commended Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for bringing prosperity to Urhoboland in just his seven years of representation.

He disclosed this at his declaration of intention to contest and take over from Omo-Agege at the Senate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

Declaring his interest to represent Delta Central Senatorial District on Saturday at the Fiesta Dome, Ughelli, Delta State, the chartered accountant said that the phenomenal accomplishments of Omo-Agege have built a foundation that qualify him to lead the state come 2023.

Giving his experience in accounting and having served in various leading boards in Nigeria, Dafinone, in his speech, said his experiences would help understand the issues that matter most to Delta Central people.

According to him, he seeks to make a difference in the Senate by contributing his quota in representing the Urhobo Nation, promising to create more jobs for the youths and women to reduce insecurity in Delta.

“I honestly do not feel that I could stand here before you today without recognizing my late father’s contributions to my being.





“Please, don’t be tired of my accolades to DSP Omo-Agege because he has done a lot and he deserves it.

“He is running for the position of Delta State governor and in the last seven years, he has demonstrated a capacity to lead, to develop and to bring people together that the opposition has not seen in the last 10 years. And that is why he will win the election in 2023.

“In 2015 when a strong voice was needed at the national level to reposition the Urhobo Nation after years of declining influence and standing in the polity of our country, we sent Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the Senate to represent us.

“In just seven years in the Senate, Omo-Agege prospered Urhobo Nation; he offered us effective representation in the Senate and raised the bar on legislative representation to a new level.

“The terms of the last seven years are great in terms of development and sound representation.

“These accomplishments, which shows that doing good work matters, have laid a solid foundation for our future and we must build on that foundation as Omo-Agege heads to the governorship position to build a PAN Delta Agenda for all Deltans,” he enthused.

Ede Dafinone, of the great Dafinone dynasty in Sapele, said he has duly consulted his people and purchased the APC nomination form to serve the people of Delta Senatorial District and the Urhobo Nation in the Senate.

“I am running with the hope that the people of Delta Central Senatorial District will allow me to deploy my experience as a Chartered Accountant, Chairman of the Manufacturer Association Of Nigeria, Chairman of the Nigerian Consultation Foundation, as Philanthropist e.t.c; which has prepared me to hit the ground running with an understanding of the issues that matter most to Delta Central and Nigeria.

“I seek to make a difference in the Senate in offering myself as the representative of the people.

“I am mindful of their expectations and needs which I understand very well having served in various committees of the UPU whenever I have been given the privilege to contribute my quota.

“I am even more committed in serving our people and contributing to the progress of Urhoboland.

“I will put Delta Central and Urhobo Nation first in all my discussions,” he said.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Dafinone Strategy Committee, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor, said Dafinone’s humility and efficiency were overwhelming and that given his pedigree, he was the right person to take over from Deputy Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.