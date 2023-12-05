It was democracy at work in various National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) state councils as members trooped out to elect new members in their various state councils on Thursday, November 29, 2023.

The national headquarters simultaneously organised a state delegate conference for the state councils of the union

It will be recalled that the union had on October 25th,2023 in Abuja held its 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference where new set of national leaders were elected to oversee the affairs of the union for the next four years

It will be recalled that the former President of the union Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin in his bid to ensure oneness and cohesion among members had during his tenure introduced the policy and tradition of ensuring that State Delegate Conferences for all state councils of the union were held same day in all the state councils of the union throughout the federation.

So, in line with policy and traditions, the state delegate conferences were held simultaneously in all the state councils of the union.

In a speech delivered on his behalf across all the state councils, the Acting President of the union, Alhaji Aliyu Issa Ore appealed that” those that will emerge victorious from this election must serve in such a way that demonstrate hood leadership, capacity and sacrifice. Both leadership and followership must strive through collaborative efforts to turn the union fortunes for the better.

“Those to be elected must make provision to carry others along. I therefore urge you all to within your limitations try as much as possible to run an open administration that will be devoid of victimization and committed to fairness, equity and justice ,so that unity and harmony will prevail among members of the union”, Alhaji Ore advised.

Speaking on the significant of holding rancour-free state delegate conferences simultaneously in all the state councils of the union, the Acting General secretary of the union, Comrade Kayode Agbeyangi explained that” the fact that the NURTW was able to conduct a peaceful and well accepted delegate conferences simultaneously in all the state councils of the union clearly showed that the NURTW is one and indivisible. It also show that all members of the union are solidly behind the national leaders of the union

“It equally showed that our union has come of age. Our members have embraced democracy and peace. Gone were the days when change of leadership in the union is doing with force whereby members would using guns and cutlasses to effect change of leaders. Noe everything is done democratically with any iota of violence or thuggery.”

He commended members of the union throughout the federation for showing understanding and speaking with one voice while some disgruntled elements were trying to destroy the union because of their selfish interest.

Comrade Agbeyangi appealed to governors of Oyo, Osun and Ondo state to emulate other 33 state governors and allow NURTW members to return to motor parks in their various States assuring them that NURTW will continue to maintain peace and provide jobs for the teeming youths.

