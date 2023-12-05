Following the tragic incident at Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, led a federal government delegation to Kaduna to commiserate with the people of Kaduna State.

The delegation was received by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, led a delegation comprising the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, Chief of Army Staff Lt. General TA Lagbaja, and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Kana on a condolence visit to the Government and People of Kaduna State.

The delegation was received by the Deputy Governor and senior government officials. She informed the federal government delegation that the state government has established a committee comprising senior government officials, religious leaders, and representatives of the Nigerian Army to oversee mechanisms of compensation and other forms of government assistance to the victims.

Dr. Balarabe also informed members that the injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where they are receiving necessary medical attention.

She further said in response to the immediate needs of the affected community, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had been directed to deliver relief items to support the victims, while the government takes responsibility for the medical care of the injured.

In a statement issued by the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the Deputy Governor led the state government delegation to Tudun Biri to condole with the families of the bereaved.

“On the Deputy Governor’s entourage were the Secretary to the State Government, Abdulkadir Muazu Meyere, senior government officials, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Musa Yusuf Garba, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abdul Enenche, the Chairman of JNI Kaduna State Chapter, Mohammed Shafiu Abdullahi, the Chairman of Fityanul Islam Kaduna State, and the District Head of Rigasa, Alhaji Aminu Idris, among others.

