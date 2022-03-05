Challenge voter’s apathy, ballot snatching in 2023, Buratai charges Nigerian youths

Ahead of the next general elections, former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has urged Nigerian youths to redouble their involvement in the electoral process.

Buratai in his message to Nigerian youths, titled, “Dynamism in Politics and Nigeria’s Founding Fathers”, posted on his verified Facebook page, said democracy could only be sustained and given the needed boost in the country if the menace of voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes were confronted frontally.

Identifying the Nigerian youths as a critical voting bloc who also suffer significantly the consequences of bad governance, the former Chief of Army Staff maintained that they must take more than passing interest in those seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

He further advised them to join forces with like minds in the predominant political.

He said: “In countries emerging from or facing conflicts, young people can engage in peace-building by leading non-violent movements and using innovative solutions to mobilize societies to bring about the needed transformation. Young people have demonstrated the potential to build bridges across communities, working together to help manage conflict and promote peace.

“Young people play a big role in conflict and peace-building, and they can be agents of peaceful change and help rebuild lives and communities, making the world a better place. President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a foundation for a new Nigeria. Despite the myriad of challenges, he has kept faith in his vision and principles. The youths must carry these visions and principles beyond this administration.

“The legacies must be protected for a greater Nigeria and formidable future generations. My message to young people today is that they must not let themselves be used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians who want to stir up trouble in their communities. Instead, you must embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor that contributes to the democracy deficit in Nigeria, namely voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes. You constitute a large percentage of our voting and working population.

“You are also going to be the number one population block that will suffer the consequences of bad governance and incompetent leaders in the future. Therefore, you must do everything to safeguard your future survival and welfare in mind. Get actively involved in the democratic process by joining a political party and electing those who will lead you. Remember that voting is a civic duty expected of every Nigerian.”

Adding his voice to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, said it will inspire confidence in our democracy by promoting transparency and acceptability of future elections.