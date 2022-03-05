Don’t use fuel scarcity as excuse to hike pump price, CD tells FG

A human rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has decried the current fuel scarcity in the country, calling on the Federal Government to ensure that the unfortunate development does not become a device or stratagem to increase the price of the product.

CD made the call on Friday in a release titled: “Wake Up Call To Every Nigerians” signed by its General Secretary, Reverend Ifeanyi Odili, copy of which was made available to the Saturday Tribune, saying the call became imperative as the fuel scarcity coincided with the Federal Government plan to increase pump prices which was aborted recently, following pubic outcry.

The rights group said with the ongoing development, it was becoming very obvious that the Muhammadu Buhari- led government wanted to intimidate and frustrate Nigerians to accept whatever it would pronounce as fuel price.

“The CD has called on the federal government to ensure that the sudden fuel scarcity that hits Nigeria is not a device or stratagem to increase the fuel price.

“It is becoming very obvious that the federal government wants to intimidate and frustrate Nigerians to accept whatever the government will pronounce as fuel price.

“We noted that the fuel scarcity coincides with the federal government plan to increase pump prices which was aborted recently by pubic outcry,” CD said.

The group, while insisting that the reason behind the current artificial fuel scarcity was one of the Federal Government’s schemes to achieve price hike, which it could not achieve recently, wondered why and how could the government import diluted fuel that was injurious to human health to the country and none of the culprits had been apprehended and made to answer questions up till this moment.

CD dismissed the excuse that injurious fuel imported into the country brought about the scarcity of the product, saying it “is a mere subterfuge to increase the fuel price through the back door since it was rejected at the first time the FG wanted to increase the pump price.”

The group critically frowns at President Buhari, who it said “doubled as the petroleum minister for abandoning his primary responsibilities in his country whereof he sworn to an oath to protect and provide basic necessities of life to abroad for medical attention even in the face of acute fuel scarcity.”