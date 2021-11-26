Central mosque to hold Walimat Qur’an in Ibadan on Sunday

THE Alhaja Wasilat Aduke Alli Central Mosque, New Ife Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, will be holding its third Walimat Qur’an on Sunday at 10.00 a.m.

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, in a statement, said the event would also feature the conferment of honorary Islamic titles on some deserving Muslim personalities.

Alhaj Akintola said the programme would be presided over by a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, while the Chief Imam of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan, Dr Abdul Fatah Abdul Azeez, would deliver the keynote address.

