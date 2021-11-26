Ahmadiyya youths ‘ride for peace’

THE youth wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Majlis Khuddam ul Ahmadiyya Nigeria (MKAN), held its annual ‘Ride for Peace’ penultimate weekend.

The initiative started in 2016 during the centenary celebration of Ahmadiyya in Nigeria. It is a yearly event where members of the voluntary Islamic youth group ride bicycles in major cities of the country to promote religious harmony and peace. Leaflets preaching need for peaceful coexistence are shared during the exercise.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, the Special Assistant to Governor on Youth and Sport, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa, attended the event and also “rode for peace.”

The riders took off from Aadiyya Mosque, Oke Ado and rode through J-Allen, Aleshinliye, Jericho, Sabo, Mokola, Dugbe and back to Oke Ado, covering a distance of approximately 12 kilometers and spending two and a half hours because of stopovers at major bus stops.

In his speech, Bolarinwa called on youths across the country to embrace peace and imbibe the culture of the Ahmadiyya Muslim youth organisation by involving themselves in beautiful programmes.

He urged all and sundry to be law abiding and seek peace at all times.

Other participants at the event include the chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Ogun and Oyo states, Mr AbdulJabbar Ayelaagbe and Mr AbdulQuadri AbdulSalam, who are also officers of the Ahmadiyya Muslim youth organisation.