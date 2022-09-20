Celebrating the resilient woman at MAN

ABRAHAM Lincoln, that great and 16th President of the United States, once remarked: “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” And Lincoln should know, having steered the United Sates through a costly civil war that tasked the civic bond of that state. And it took all his prowess and military genius, and most especially his resolution, to keep the United States as one nation. Abraham Lincoln was a man calling the shots in a world of men. It takes double such resolution for a woman who is determined to succeed in a world of men. All the women who have succeeded in life have had to do more, run the gauntlet of denigration, sexism, impediments, and crippling circumstances to be able to achieve their goals in life. The list is inexhaustible—Hypatia, Joan of Arc, Queen Idia, Golda Meir, Queen Amina, Margaret Thatcher, Oronpoto the female Alaafin, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, etc.

Lady Adaora Chukwudozie is made from that same template that molded determined and relentless women who dared to succeed in a man’s world. This is a woman that grew up and started climbing the ladders of progress in the Southeast. For those who have read Chinua Achebe’s classic novel Things Fall Apart, we understand immediately the constricting context of cultural norms, present in almost all cultures in Nigeria, that circumscribe the present and future circumstances and progress of women. Okonkwo, the tragic hero, typifies the nature of masculinity, and the patriarchal domination inherent in such cultures. Patriarchy suppresses the individual initiative and all attempt at self-definition by women, to the whims of the men. Women all over the world have had to stand up to those hindrances to their progress, from the cultural to the psychological. They have to keep the home, satisfy the husbands, raise the children, comport to cultural norms, and generally allowing themselves to be subject to the self-definition by others.

This automatically makes Sir Dr. Dan Chuwkudozie one of a kind. His greatness is not just in raising the Dozzy Group to the height of success, but in ensuring that his wife stands all the way by his side in entrepreneurial equality sustained by mutual love and understanding. That, by my definition, is what masculinity demands. To be masculine is not just to express brawn in putting down the feminine. On the contrary, it is contributing to the self-definition of your spouse, while putting everything at her disposal to match you step by step on the way to progress. And Sir Chukuwdozie has proven beyond doubt his love and masculinity. What other proof of his dedication to his family is there than not just his wife attaining the managerial height, but also his daughter, Sandra Chukwudozie, featuring on the pages of Forbes Africa “30 Under 30” list of visionaries and innovation catalysts? This is the essence of a man: a successful home.

But Lady Adaora Chukwudozie is a woman with a gut all of her own. It is one thing to have a husband who is determined to stand by his spouse and put all of his resources at her disposal. But it is another to have a woman who is motivated to succeed, no matter the obstacles and limitations on success. This is a woman who understands her society, and who has the acumen to negotiate her entry into the circle of men on her own right and credentials. When I first encountered Lady Chukuwudozie at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) think tank—a space for innovative brainstorming—I had an inkling of what such a woman in such a space connotes. This is a woman with grit who lacks the usual and compelled temerity of an average woman locked in patriarchal trepidation. Lady Chukwudozie is not one to fear, or cower within the home just to raise children and be a good housewife. She was determined to take on all the roles and many more. Of course, this is all the more reason to celebrate someone who has raised a good family, and has stepped into the entrepreneurial ecosystem of no less a place than the Southeast as a business and innovative mind to be reckon with.

Or how else do we explain the struggle and determination it took to not just join the Southeast (Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi) branch of the MAN, but also to have risen to the pinnacle of its administrative echelon? MAN is one of those seminal spaces that requires the utmost in entrepreneurial intelligence and deep foresight concerning the state of manufacturing vis-à-vis Nigeria’s development agenda. And those who will rise to the top of that association must have it in them to bear scrutiny for their intellectual energy and professional acumen. Lady Chukwudozie qualifies eminently. And I rejoicely reminds me of Mahatma Gandhi’s iteration of the seven deadly sins: wealth without work; pleasure without conscience; knowledge without character; commerce without morality; science without humanity; religion without sacrifice; and politics without principle.

These deadly sins are an attempt to conceptualize those who would use others to feather their own nest without minding the consequences. Commerce without morality speaks to the rampant profiteering that would hurt others, or even harm their health, like the fake drug industry. Wealth without work shame the current 419 spirit and yahoo-yahoo enterprise of the youth that scorns hard work in order to scam the unsuspecting public. MAN aims to be the very essence of all values that are ennobling, and Lady Adaora Chukwudozie embodies the sort of integrity that an association like MAN requires to keep itself in focus and within the ambit of its objectives. When I saw Lady Chukwudozie’s six-point agenda for her tenure as chairperson, I marveled at its humor, its fundamental diagnostic depth, and her commitment to MAN. She calls it MRS MAN—membership, relationship, structure, media, alliance, networking, backed by a strategic implementation plan woven around “intervention opportunities,” “priority opportunities,” and “impact opportunities.”

Behind these strategies are values to keep pushing the bounds of ethical business dealings, starting from the Southeast. I have just one fundamental addition to this laudable agenda. It concerns the Igbo apprenticeship system, an incubator model for what has been called stakeholder capitalism. The significance of this model has already caught the attention of the world, and the Harvard Business School is already investing in its propagation. If the world is taking notice already, then it behooves the owners of the idea themselves to continue pushing the frontier of this model in ways that will benefit the business environment of the Nigerian economy. Part of the critique of the development agenda of the Nigerian state is the lack of indigenous content that ensures that Nigerians can own whatever paradigms are introduced to alleviate the predicament. As a communal framework for business enterprise, this system flows seamlessly into existing attempts at promoting grassroots development through the deployment of subsidiarity principle and social capital. Lady Adaora, the amazon, has an immense opportunity now to push through a MAN-assisted framework for ensuring that the depth of this enterprising system is recognized and harnessed. She has the capacity to achieve this, and to achieve even more for MAN.

I have never been in doubt of her excellence as an entrepreneur, her vintage professional acumen, and high-end integrity as a woman of purpose. Lady Chukwudozie’s story is one of dogged womanhood, a fundamental embodiment of discipline, hard work and professionalism that has not only kept the Dozzy Group afloat in an inclement business environment, but is also rewriting the business narrative in the Southeast.

Olaopa is Professor, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

