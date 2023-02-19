The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Home Cemetery, Mrs. Adebukola Mutiat Kadiri with Omoluabi Ibadan Award.

The award which was presented to Kadiri on Saturday was part of the activities of the 2023 Ibadan Cultural Celebrations.

The delegation which was led by President-General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, had in attendance of members of 2023 Ibadan Cultural Celebration and other members of the association.

Some of the dignitaries at the event held at the Eternal Home Cemetery along the Ibadan-Oyo expressway included the husband of the awardee, Major General Olayinka Kamil Kadiri, Barrister Akeem Agbaje, Elder Gbadegesin Adelabu and the secretary of the 2023 Ibadan Week Celebration, Mr. Adeola Oloko.

The CCII President-General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga while speaking noted that the award was given to Kadiri in recognition of her contributions to the society.

He said, “On behalf of the Olubadan, the High Chiefs, senior chiefs, Baales, and CCII, I welcome you all. We are presenting this award to you in recognition of your contributions to the society”.

The secretary of 2023 CCII Ibadan Week celebration, Mr. Adeola Oloko while speaking on the rationale behind the award explained that the award was given to Kadiri because of her antecedent, behaviour and contributions to the ancient city.

He said, “We are honouring you because of your antecedent, behaviour and contributions. We do not honour criminals or someone with questionable characters. We are very happy that we are honouring you today.

“This is part of activities for 2023 Ibadan week celebrations. We are starting Ibadan week 2023 on 12 March and it will run till 18th. It is not about money but good name.”

Husband of the awardee, Major General Olayinka Kamil Kadiri while speaking described his wife as a woman of good virtues who believed that everything is possible.

The awardee in her response thanked the CCII for the award.





She said, “I believed in prayers and I believed that I will not fail, those are the things that are guiding me to be who I am today.

“I thank God and I thank the CCII for the award. I thank my husband. If had not supported me at that time, Eternal Home Cemetery will not be here.

“Just like I said, I don’t believe in failure. I thank everyone for rejoicing with me and I believe that when you see me tomorrow, you will see a better me.”