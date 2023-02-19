By Subair Mohammed

To lessen the adverse effects of the fuel and cash scarcity on residents in the state, especially in the Itire-Ikate district, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, launched free bus ride for the convenience of residents and students in the district.

The launch was held on Saturday at the council secretariat in Ijesha, Lagos.

The buses are expected to shuttle between Ijesha-Lawanson-Ojuelegba from Monday to Friday conveying residents and students to their various destinations with ease.

Similarly, scores of residents were also gifted with various food items including bags of rice, vegetable oil and other consumables to lessen the burden on residents.

In his opening remarks, Dr Apatira opined reaffirmed his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu and other candidates in the polls.

Speaking on the benefits of the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the country’s next president, he said it promises bountiful people-centric initiatives and policies that will take Nigeria out of its current challenges.

The council boss urged members of the party to remain steadfast in their quest for resounding victory for Asiwaju Tinubu, Gov. Sanwo-Olu and other party candidates, noting it assures of more dividends of democracy and infrastructural amenities.

Earlier in his remarks, the All Progressives Congress (APC) apex leader in Surulere, Chief D.O Adenekan advised members to be prepared for the electoral task ahead.

While promising maximum support and commitment of the LCDA to the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima’s presidency, he urged residents and members of the party to work together with all relevant stakeholders in their various wards for the victory of all APC candidates.

He declared that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most sellable among candidates aspiring for the exalted office of the president.





The LGA chairman, Alhaji Ayinde Kushimo thanked all the leaders and members of the party in Itire-Ikate for the enduring peace and unity in the party while maintaining that the forthcoming election is not about groups or caucuses but about the party and its candidates.

Other party leaders who spoke at the stakeholders’ meeting reiterated that a lot of people irrespective of age, religion and gender had benefited immensely from the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the THEMES agenda of the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressing the need for members to mobilize friends, families and associates to vote massively for the candidates of the party.