The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has disclosed that 33 indigent students from Oyo state have benefited from Governor Seyi Makinde N10m donation into its scholarship scheme.

The beneficiaries were unveiled at the Monthly General Assembly of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Its President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, commended Governor Makinde for his good gesture to the indigenes.

He encouraged Governor Makinde to keep his gestures of always extending help to the needy in Society. Prince Adeaga noted that His Excellency has been known for his good deeds and prayed that God will always grant him all his heart desires.

Prince Adeaga further advised the beneficiaries that when they succeed in life, they should remember Ibadan and cultivate the spirit of lifting others in need when they achieve in their future endeavors.

“We held our monthly General Assembly, where we successfully awarded a scholarship to 33 indigent students who are Indigenes of Ibadan. They are students of various tertiary institutions in Ibadanland.

“Governor Makinde gave us ten million naira (N10M) as part of our scholarship fund, it is a Scholarship program fund, out of which we have taken a first batch of 33 students of various institutions, and we are spending N4.2 million naira on all of them.

“University students were given 140 thousand naira; Polytechnic students were given ₦120 thousand while NCE students each benefitted in the ₦80 thousand naira.

“The beneficiaries are the future leaders and the glory of Ibadan. When they are successful, they should remember to serve Ibadan land because it is very important, and that is what they can explore to make Ibadan land known worldwide.

“We want to Encourage Governor Seyi Makinde to refrain from reneging in his good, impactful assistance to the needy. He is known and renowned for this, and it is prayed that the Almighty God will grant him the desire of His heart.

“We appreciate Governor Makinde in CCII and will continue to appreciate him, he said.





In their separate remarks, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for his helping hand to them.

They promised to wisely use the opportunity given to them and notsappoint Ibadanland, CCII, and Governor Makinde.

The students further called on the state’s people to make sure that they supported the re-election bid of Governor Makinde and supported him in providing the dividend of democracy to the state.

“I will like to thank the Governor of my state, Governor Seyi Makinde, for his utmost support to the indigenous students of Oyo state generally.

“I would also like to thank the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes for their support for the indigenous students of Ibadan land.

“I will like to advise the people to consciously vote for Governor Makinde in the coming elections and to support Governor Makinde in his re-election bid because I believe that a lot is still coming from governor Seyi Makinde, the Governor of the masses.

“I have been serving Ibadan from day one because when I attended the federal college of education Oyo, I was a Chapter Federation of Ibadan Students Union (FIBSU) President and I will continue my support for the development of Ibadan land in my capacity.

“I want to say a big thank you to Governor Seyi Makinde; may God bless him.

“Also, I want to thank CCII, God bless every member of CCII for the opportunity to benefit from this scholarship. I am pleased and blessed for this scholarship.

“I promise to use the money given to me wisely, she said.