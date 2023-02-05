The Director General (DG)National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has warned Corps Members not to undermine their security by embarking on unauthorized journeys.

He said his administration would continue to ensure that all Corps Members enjoy improved welfare and security.

He warned while addressing Corps Members during his visit to NYSC Kaduna State Temporary Orientation Camp in Kurmin-mashi, Kaduna.

He said the contents of the NYSC Bye-Laws would be applied to every infraction, adding that Corps Members must conduct themselves within the provisions of the law.

“It is a thing of pride to serve your fatherland, but don’t risk your lives by unauthorized journeys. Be disciplined and prayerful.

Also, be confident of yourselves, do your work diligently, and l assure you, nothing will happen to you. Avoid crime, obey the rules and regulations in the camp, and respect your leaders”, the DG said.

General Ahmed warned Corps Members against indulging in political arguments but rather participate as unbiased electoral officers, taking cognisance of the electoral laws during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The NYSC Chief Executive also advised the Corps Members to leave good legacies in their place of primary assignments and host communities.

While giving a camp situation report to the Director General, the NYSC Kaduna State Coordinator, Mr. Agbor Ndoma Obim, said a total of 1,077 Corps Members, comprising 407 males and 679 females, were registered in the camp.

He added that they have been participating fully in camp activities.

Also, while in Kaduna, the Director General visited three Corps Members on admission at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospitals in Kaduna.





They were deployed and in transit from Yobe to Anambra State for their Orientation Course but were involved in a ghastly motor accident in Kaduna State.

The DG prayed for their quick recovery while he commended the hospital management for the timely response made available to the injured Corps Members.