CBN storms Plateau commercial banks ATMs to ensure availability of redesigned notes

“Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials on Thursday stormed Jos, the capital of Plateau State to ensure that Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) dispenses the newly redesigned naira notes and to sensitise stakeholders and the public on the new notes.”

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials on Thursday stormed Jos, the capital of Plateau State to ensure that Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) dispenses the newly redesigned naira notes and to sensitise stakeholders and the public on the new notes.

The CBN team led by the Director of Payment System Management, Musa Jimoh visited some ATM galleries within the Jos metropolis and expressed satisfaction over the few ones visited and also visited markets and other commercial centres.

Addressing stakeholders at the Building Materials Market, the leader of the team, Mr Musa Jimoh explained the CBN has provided enough new notes and currency to all commercial banks in the state, “and we ordered them not to load old currency in the ATMs anymore.”

According to him, “We made very good arrangements for the quick supply of the redesigned currency to all the bank branches across the 17 local government areas.”

He also advised members of the public and traders to accept the old notes, which are “still valid” until January 31st. Assuring you not to panic, the currency is safe and valid for now.

“There is no limit to how much a customer can deposit between now and January 31, 2023, as CBN has suspended bank charges.”

Musa called on banks not to hoard the newly redesigned notes, warning that any bank caught defaulting would be sanctioned.

He also urged the public to explore other payment channels, such as eNaira, POS, electronic transfer, USS new internet banking, and mobile money operators and agents, for their economic activities.

Nigerian Tribune findings further revealed that most of the commercial banks within Jos and Bukuru metropolis have totally complied with their ATM dispensing the new notes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Are Celebrating Freedom, Tinubu Says In Kwara, Vows To Fight Corruption

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday said that his administration will continue fight to eradicate corruption if elected into power in the forthcoming general elections…

People Using Religion For Political Ends — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that some people hide under the canopy of religion to advance their economic and political agenda, and continuous education is needed so that the larger populace would not be hoodwinked…

‘INEC Won’t Surrender To Security Threats, To Conduct Mock Accreditation’

CBN storms Plateau commercial banks ATMs to ensure availability of redesigned notes