CBN presents year 2020 best farmers awards to winners in Ibadan

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ibadan branch, recently rewarded some farmers in Oyo State who have distinguished themselves in the year 2020 farming season.

The Best Farmer of the Year Award under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee scheme Fund (ACGSF), was introduced in the 1980s to recognise selected farmers that borrowed under the scheme, adopted best agronomic practices, kept good records and repaid their loan as at when due.

Branch Controller, CBN, branch, Mrs Olufolake Ogundero, noted that the award was re-introduced in the year 2020 to select and reward execptional farmers in the country.

She further explained that the essence of the award was to serve as an example to other borrowers and motivate them to repay their loans on or before the due date thereby making them further potential awrad winners.

Ogundero, expressed appreciation to all the farmers present on the occasion, Head, Development Finance Office, management of Lapo Microfinance Bank and the selection committee members; the State Chairman, All Farmers Asspociation of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr John Olateru, Branch Manager, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Ibadan branch, Mrs Kemi Famodu and the Oyo State Chairman, Cat Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr Ayodele Oyeniyi for a thorough selection process.

The recipients of the award, Mr Akintoye Sunday (Best Farmer), Mr Adekola Francis (2nd position) and Mr Alege Kehinde (3rd position), expressed gratitude to the CBN for the award. They received cash prizes of N100,000, N75,000 and N50,000 respectively alongside certificates except for the best farmer who received a plaque.

