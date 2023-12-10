The first lady and wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Harira Dauda Lawal, has disclosed that the present administration is very much committed to every issue concerning women, children and youth, saying “the problem of our people is our greatest concern”.

This was disclosed in her keynote address during the flagging off ceremony for the cash transfer scheme and start-up kit distribution of the USAID funded CHSSA for projects in the state.

The Governor’s wife, who was represented by the wife of the state deputy Governor, Hajiya Rukayya Malam Mani, commended the pro-Health international for working tirelessly to solve health challenges in the state and county at large.

“It is a moment of extreme pleasure that I stand here today not only as the wife of the deputy Governor but who is here in the shoes of my sister, the First Lady of Zamfara state, Hajiya Hurriya Dauda lawal.

“I wish to thank and highly commend the pro-health international for their love and relentless support for our dear state zamfara and issues that affect zamfara Development”.

She stated that the pro-health international have been working closely and tirelessly on solving the challenges of health needs of Nigerians, especially those in rural and hard to reach communities who cannot access health care due to the absence of health facilities in their community, remoteness of the nearest facility, ignorance or poor socioeconomic background.

“The 2023 pro-health international has stepped foot in Zamfara state for the initiation of their cash transfer scheme to 318 caregivers of children living with HIV, children of key populations,and malnourished children.

“A vital component of this project is dedicated to supporting vulnerable households, especially those affected by HIV.

“Additionally, the distribution of startup kits symbolizes the beginning of a journey toward self-reliance for the 10 adolescent beneficiaries of this vocational skills training program in zamfara.

“I want you all to know this and be rest assured that the government of his excellency the executive Governor of zamfara state Dr.Dauda lawal is committed in every issue concerning women, children and the youth of zamfara state.”

According to her, the state government will try its best in responding to any issue concerning the citizens of the state in a positive way, adding “the problem of our people is our greatest concern.”

She advised the beneficiaries of the program to make good use of the funds given to them wisely.

