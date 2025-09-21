Cardi B breaks Guinness World Record with drone album delivery in Texas

American rap star, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B has made history after setting a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

The feat was achieved on Friday, September 19, 2025, when she used drones to distribute copies of her latest album, Am I the Drama, across the Dallas-Fort Worth region in Texas, USA.

A total of 176 copies of the album were delivered directly to fans within 60 minutes, marking the first time a musician has tied a world record to an album release.

The groundbreaking initiative was carried out in partnership with Walmart, Atlantic Records, and Wing Drone Delivery.

Confirming the achievement, Guinness World Records wrote on its X handle, “Most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour: 176, by @iamcardib @AtlanticRecords @Wing & @Walmart at multiple locations today across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Texas, USA.”

