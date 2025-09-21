Search ongoing for eight missing security personnel in Benue — Katsina LG Chairman

Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Shaku Justine, on Sunday said the search was still ongoing for eight missing security personnel ambushed by local bandits and armed herders in the area.

Justine, who spoke to newsmen over the phone, said that 11 security personnel, drawn from the police and the state security outfit known as Civil Protection Guards, code-named Anyam Nyor, were ambushed during a clearance operation at Agu Centre in Katsina-Ala LGA.

According to him:

“Yes, some security operatives were attacked by cattle herders yesterday while they were on joint patrol. Two bodies were recovered around 11 p.m. last night.

“We don’t know if all the 11 personnel were killed, but a search team has been deployed to the area. It is when they return that we will know for sure.

“The two patrol vehicles they were in were burnt down. Eyewitnesses said the attackers were more than 1,000, and they came in large numbers.”

It was gathered that the security personnel, led by a police ASP popularly known in the area as Dan Zuru, were ambushed by heavily armed local bandits and herders.

A former chairman of the local government, who did not want to be named as he was not authorised to speak to journalists, said the incident happened late Friday. He added that three security personnel were killed while eight others remain missing.

“You know that our area is volatile (the Sankera axis), so we have stationed security operatives here who have been combating these enemies.

“We learnt that on Friday, the security personnel under Anyam Nyor went on a clearance operation but were ambushed by local militias in conjunction with Fulani herders and killed.

“So far, three corpses of the security personnel have been recovered as of this morning (Sunday),” the former chairman said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state command, DSP Udeme Edet, promised to issue a statement on the incident but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

