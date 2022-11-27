Capital market registrars harp on identity management

The Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) has stressed the need for proper identity management to boost investment in the nation’s capital market.

The President & Chairman of the Council of the Institute, Mr Oluseyi Owoturo, said proper identification of existing investors was necessary to prevent identity theft and boost investor confidence in the capital market.

In a statement, Owoturo, while stating that issues on proper identification would take centre stage at the ICMR’s 2022 annual conference, noted that the conference would raise the issue of provision of national identification for all financial transactions.

He added that the need for further coordination between agencies in the capital market would be x-rayed at the annual conference.

Owoturo said the conference with the theme: “Sustainability of the Nigerian Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Growth and Prosperity,” would hold at Eko Hotels & Suites on Dec. 10.

He said that Engr Aliu Azeez Abubakar, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Sir Ademola Aladekomo, the Chairman of Chams Plc would speak on “Tackling the Identity Management Issues in the Nigerian Capital Market,” adding that the Chief Executive Officer, NGX Exchange Ltd., Mr Temi Popoola, would speak on the “Role of Digital Technology in the Nigerian capital market.

According to him, renowned management consultant, Dr Abiodun Adedipe, Principal Partner of Biodun Adedipe Associates, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

