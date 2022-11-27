Health workers warn against plan by FG to privatise health institutions

The National Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (NMHWUN) has warned against the plan by the Federal Government to privatise health institutions, saying it would have adverse effects more on the common man.

The National President of the union, Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, gave the warning during the North West Zonal meeting of the union held at the Health Workers Lodge, Barnawa, Kaduna at the weekend.

Represented by the Deputy National President, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, Josiah lamented that privatising the health institutions would make it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to have access to health facilities.

In his remark, the National Vice President North West Zone, Comrade Hussaini Hamisu explained that the aim of the meeting is to deliberate on the challenges affecting the zone and how to address them.

He lamented that the zone is confronted with various challenges such as kidnapping, arm banditry, cattle rustling and serious economic hardship which has adversely affected the health sector.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the State Chairman of the union, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleman, said his council has successfully secured more than 350 housing estates for his members through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

He said the union also obtained the sum of N457 million through Cooperative Housing Development Loan from Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to build additional housing units for his members.





Suleman said the union distributed 3,000 units of home solar power machines as loan to the members.

He said some of the challenges of the union included the payment of irregular minimum salaries as minimum wage without consequential adjustment at the local government level, a battered industrial relationship with the state government which is a general concern to all trade unions in the state.

All the states in the zone have their representatives at the meeting.