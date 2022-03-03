Capacity building: NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime University

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the World Maritime University (WMU) Malmo, Sweden.

The move is aimed at enhancing capacity development; to grow the Nigerian maritime sector.

Speaking shortly after the signing of the MoU virtually, the Director General of the Agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh noted that there is no substitute to education.

“The collaboration with the World Maritime University by NIMASA is to advance maritime interest while addressing the changing needs of the maritime industry based on sustainable capacity development as education, training and capacity building play a major role in developing shipping in any nation,” he said.

Dr Jamoh used the opportunity to disclose that the Agency is at an advanced stage in setting up a Regional Maritime Safety and Security Research Centre to enhance research works. The centre is to take care of capacity development in 25 African countries.

“Graduates from the WMU who are in the employ of the Agency will serve as researchers and resource persons, sharing knowledge and hopefully develop a research-based sustainable framework to provide solutions to issues of insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The NIMASA Regional Maritime Safety and Security Research Centre will be a centre of excellence in research and we will collaborate and cooperate with other countries,” he said.

On her part, the President of the WMU, Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry noted that NIMASA is playing a leading role in developing capacity for the maritime industry in the Gulf of Guinea region.

She commended Nigerian students who have passed through the university, welcomed the agreement and added that NIMASA is one of the first supporters of WMU. She also stated that the initiative also supports the WMU’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Nigeria leads, others follow. WMU is delighted to be associated with NIMASA and its work which extends beyond national boundaries, and has a significant effect on the whole region. We are also pleased to have such a successful and warm relationship with NIMASA and its staff – it is a perfect example of international cooperation for sustainable growth. I look forward to the fruitful outcome of our collaborative efforts as articulated in the Memorandum and based on the principles of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefit.”

The agreement provides for maritime education, training, research and capacity building for officers of NIMASA with at least 10 officers funded annually by the Agency to study at WMU in the MSc in Maritime Affairs programme based in Malmo, Sweden.

In addition, under the agreement, NIMASA would sponsor at least one officer every year to study in the WMU/IMLI MPhil programme in International Maritime Law and Ocean Policy.

The agreement also provides for WMU to develop and organise short-term, specialised Executive Professional Development Courses (EPDCs) for NIMASA officers.