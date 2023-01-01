Davido ends ‘troubled’ year in style, pampers self with $200,000 diamond necklace

The just ended year may have been a troubled one for Afrobeat singer, Davido, but he surely knows how to pamper himself to end the year in style.

Information gathered revealed that the singer, who returned to stage performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after the loss of his son, Ifeanyi has splashed $200,000( N149,000,000) on his new piece of diamond necklace.

A video of the new necklace which has OBO boldly encrusted on it surfaced online few days ago as many fans of the singer said Davido deserves to be happy again after going through a difficult phase.

It was observed that the Emerald custom piece with over 70cts is ready to be delivered to Davido and it is worth $200,000.

Meanwhile, Davido it was learnt will not be returning to full music and performances till March next year as he has hinted those who should know that he would be back bigger and stronger in 2023.

