Can honey, ginger, dark chocolate cure tooth decay?

T OOTH decay is a problem that affects both adults and children and is even one of the most common health problems in childhood. The reduction in the incidence of tooth decay, what is sometimes referred to as a hole in the tooth has been associated with tooth brushing habits and fluoride content of toothpaste.

Fluoride is the most potent and effective substance used as an active ingredient yet developed for the prevention and treatment of tooth decay. At an optimal level, fluoride decreases the incidence of tooth decay. But at higher levels, it can cause adverse effects like dental or skeletal fluorosis.

Now, studies on alternative non-fluoride toothpaste indicate that ginger, natural honey, and dark chocolate may have some properties comparable to those of fluoridated toothpastes to protect teeth against tooth decay and opportunistic microorganisms in the mouth.

The researchers stated in the Nigerian Journal of Clinical Practice that each and together as a mixture promises to be an active ingredient that can be included in toothpastes as an active agent for remineralization.

In a study, researchers measured the remineralisation potential of ginger, honey, bitter chocolate, and the mixture of these three agents to see if they could be used as alternative non-fluoride toothpaste on teeth in daily oral hygiene routine.

For the study, all specimens were divided into eight groups as Ginger in powder form; Ginger-Honey-Chocolate; Natural honey; Bitter chocolate; Paradontax (Sensodyne, GlaxoSmithKline, USA); and Pronamel (Sensodyne, GlaxoSmithKline, USA). Paradontax and Pronamel are commercially available toothpastes.

The prepared slurry of the mixture and individual mixture was massaged on the enamel daily for seven days. The enamels were investigated for any mineral changes after the application of the mixtures.

All the groups, including the control group, showed various degrees of remineralization. Among the non-fluoride agents, the ginger-honey-chocolate group was the group that showed the highest surface hardening. Also, natural honey was shown to remineralize the enamel surface as fluoride tubes of toothpaste under the conditions of this research.

Recognising the potential benefits of ginger for oral health, there is now a toothpaste named Gumgumix© in the market, which contains honey and ginger as active ingredients. Honey has been found to have a promising potential as an alternative substance in the management of disease conditions such as tooth decay and gingivitis following orthodontic treatment.

A study conducted on bacterial isolates obtained from patients undergoing orthodontic treatment shows that the honey is a more effective antibacterial than some of the common antibiotics tested, further suggesting that honey could inhibit dental plaque formation and aid in controlling gingivitis (gum inflammation) associated with orthodontic procedures. Dental caries does not progress without the bacteria present in dental plaques.

Cocoa powder and chocolate might have caries-inhibitory potential as shown by a series of studies. Pure cocoa powder inhibited tooth decay in hamsters’ diet and it has shown that zero fat cocoa exhibits a significant anti-caries effect.

Ginger contains raffinose and gingerol, two compounds that have been shown to help temporarily reduce inflammation and pain. The compounds in ginger can also help reduce the buildup of bacteria and plaque that lead to cavities and to gum disease, making it generally effective to lower the risk of gum disease, gingivitis, and oral cancers.

Previously, researchers suggested that the herbal mixtures of ginger, honey, dark chocolate, mango twig, aloe vera gel and garlic as a safe and economical mouthwash for the prevention of holes in the tooth. Although most of the extracts were less potent than chlorhexidine, a commercially available mouthwash, still the plant extracts were relatively effective in inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the mouth under laboratory conditions.

Although no difference was observed between herbal and chlorhexidine mouthwashes in the selected studies, researchers, however, say in the journal, Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine that further high-quality randomized clinical trials are needed for more ﬁrm support before advising patients with gingivitis about whether they can use herbal mouthwashes to substitute for chlorhexidine mouthwashes or not.

Gingivitis, which has a direct association with dental plaque, is reversible through plaque control. However, it may progress with inadequate oral care and eventually result in further harmful consequences, such as periodontitis, tooth loss, and worse quality of life.