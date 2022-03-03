Afenifere, Ohanaeze, MBF tackle NASS over constitution amendment

THERE were reservations by the sociopolitical organisations, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum, on Wednesday over the ongoing process of amending the 1999 constitution by the National Assembly.

Specifically, the groups accused the National Assembly of dodging restructuring, power devolution and fiscal federalism in its amendment of 68 items to the Nigerian constitution.

The mass-based organisations along with pro democracy and rights groups have consistently led the advocacy for restructuring the country into a true federal structure that existed at independence in 1960 before military takeover in 1966.

While featuring on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday night, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, described the ongoing constitution amendment as deceitful and an exercise in futility.

He argued that those behind the amendment are products of a fraudulent process. He accused the National Assembly of self-denial, stressing that it will require a conference of major stakeholders in the Nigerian project, including students, artisans and other progressive elements, to produce a people’s constitution.

According to him, there is no way one can amend the current constitution under a hostile environment where violence and all forms of criminality is the order of the day.

Pan-Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, accused the National Assembly of shying away from the root cause of the problems of Nigeria, which it identified as the existing lopsided federal structure.

Speaking through its national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the organisation said until the issue is addressed based on the yearnings of the vast majority of Nigerians, the agitation for devolution of powers, fiscal federalism and real restructuring will persist.

“As a matter of fact, the Ohanaeze looked at the list of the 68 items amended by the National Assembly and it became clear that they are till dodging the issues. They are still avoiding the crux of the matter. The major issues that has created problem in Nigeria is the existing dysfunctional structure. So, the National Assembly members are still evading the critical issue,” the Ohanaeze said. “Secondly, they talked about autonomy for local government. There is no way a local government can have autonomy when we still have state Independent National Electoral Commission in existence. It makes it almost impossible for any governor to lose a local government election,” the body stated.

Reacting, the president, MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, held that the amendment had not addressed the structural imbalance and the issue of state police as it affects geopolitical zone and the entire northern part of the country.

Pogu, however, commended the National Assembly for the passage, saying the amendment had reduced the burden of agitations and given Nigerians a ray of hope unto the future.

“It doesn’t address our situation. Many of our people are still in IDP camps while the aggressors are still occupying our land. But when you cannot have a radical departure from the past, you make do with the piecemeal approach. There is lot of imbalance in our system making the constitution unhealthy,” he said.

On its part, Afenifere described the steps being taken to amend the constitution as commendable, but pointed out that the review “had not brought about the restructuring or true federalism” being clamoured for by cross sections of Nigerians.

The group, through its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, specifically commended the National Assembly on its attempt at reducing the items on the exclusive legislative list in favour of states, allowing independent candidates in elections, the proclamation on the electronic transmission of election results and the vesting of the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the states, but kicked against the provision precluding states from conducting elections into their local government councils.

According to the spokesperson of the group, precluding states from elections into their local government councils will infringe on the spirit of the federal system of government that the country claimed to be running.

“The steps being taken on constitution amendments by the National Assembly are commendable.

“However, the review has not gone far enough as it has not brought about the much desired restructuring or true federalism. The attempt at reducing the items on the exclusive legislative list in favour of states is commendable only that the items touched so far are peripheral.

“Allowing independent candidates in elections is quite good just as the proclamation on the electronic transmission of election results. Ditto for the vesting of the collection of Value Added Tax in the states. But the proviso precluding states from conducting elections into their local government councils should not be allowed. It will infringe on the spirit of the federal system of government that we claim to be running,” Ajayi said.