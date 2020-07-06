CAN congratulates new Executive Secretary of NCPC, Pam

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle, has congratulated Reverend Yakubu Pam on his appointment as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As the Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern CAN) since 2016 to date, Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, 2013 to date and District Superintendent, Assemblies of Nigeria in Jos, 2010 to date, I have no doubt that you will run that office with the fear of God, wisdom and integrity”, Reverend Ayokunle said.

He, therefore, said “on behalf of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I rejoice with you and congratulate you and promise to be supporting you whenever and wherever the need arises especially in prayers.

“You will not fail God, His Church, your family and yourself in Jesus Name. We congratulate you on your appointment and wishing you a very successful tenure of office in Jesus Name.

“God bless you richly and greatly with the needed wisdom, knowledge, understanding and other Christian virtues to succeed”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naaba, Utomi, Sani, Yunusa, Sonaya, Others Meet Over New Political Front Monday

Driving towards its agenda of launching a new political movement by January 2021, conveners and members of the National Consultative Front (NCF) will meet on Monday… Read Full Story

MONDAY LINES” When Òsómàáló Buys Coronavirus

I am an Oyo-Yoruba and I know that my ancestors have several pejorative terms to describe the Ijesa. Òsómàáló is one of them. Òsómàáló is a contraction of a Yoruba expression which means ‘I will stay squatting here until I am paid’. Its continued use verbalises the tension that historically defines relations between the wily… Read Full Story