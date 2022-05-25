CAN, Arewa groups condemn killing of pregnant woman, four children in Anambra

THE killing of a pregnant woman, her four children, as well as six others by suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State has been described as a bad omen for the country as which is currently in search of peace.

In separate statements made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), condemned the killings, just as they noted that the country should rise against those who do not wish it well.

CAN noted that the killings of Harira and her children are not only unfortunate, but show that things are getting out of hand.

While condemning the murder, CAN described the killers as cowards and sub-humans who oppress the innocent and kill children.

To this end, the state chairman of CAN, Reverend Joseph Hayab, called on the Federal Government to treat them (IPOB) like Boko Haram terrorists.

However, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), while condemning the killings, said, “enough is enough.”





The group noted that the conspiracy of silence by South-East leaders, and even the media, whenever northerners are attacked in the southern part, is dangerous for the unity of the country.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, the group asserted that it would henceforth retaliate any form of provocation unleashed on northerners in any part of the country.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has sounded a word of warning to governors of the South-East to take urgent steps to “end the killing of innocent northerners or face the legal consequences of their inaction.”

Rising from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, the AYCF, in a statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said the murder of northerners working or trading in the South-East at the slightest opportunity was totally unacceptable.

To this end, the group said it was expecting Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to use his exposure in governance and management to tackle the killings, “but he seemed to have been a disappointment.

“The fact that the governors of the South-East are the Chief Security Officers of their states but do nothing to stop the unprovoked killing of northerners presupposes an ethnic cleansing agenda and we condemn it in whatever guise – IPOB attack or ESN.”

According to media reports, the pregnant woman and her children were killed at Isulu, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday.

She was being conveyed by a commercial motorcyclist while returning from a visit when they were ambushed by gunmen and murdered.

Speaking to the BBC News in Pidgin, the husband of the pregnant woman, Jubril Ahmed said: “My wife was due this week. The pregnancy is already nine months’ old.”

He also added his wife went to visit his sister, not a friend as reported.