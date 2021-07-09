Campaign turns bloody as lawmaker narrowly escaped death in Lagos

A Lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Olawale Rauf Age-Sulaiman has narrowly escaped death on Thursday.

The Lawmaker, who confirmed the unfortunate event to Tribune Online via a telephone call on Friday, said it occurred during the flag-off of the re-election campaign for the Council Chairman, Honourable Ramota Akinola Hassan at Oriade Local Council Development Area Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Satelite Town.

He explained that the bullet shot by gunmen hits another party chieftain, Kayode Samuel popularly called Epo and died immediately.

Age-Sulaimon, who also confirmed that he is hale and hearty, urged the state government to investigate the event in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

Also, a group of Concerned Oriade Youths, in a statement, called on the state government to investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The group described the deceased as a promising young man who was loyal and committed to the development of APC

While giving a clearer explanation as to how it happened, an eyewitness said that the gunmen stormed the venue of the campaign launch towards the end of the event and aimed directly at the lawmaker.

“The bullets missed him and hit another person, who is also a party chieftain, Kayode Samuel popularly called Epo and he died immediately,” the eyewitness stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Campaign turns bloody Campaign turns bloody

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Campaign turns bloody Campaign turns bloody